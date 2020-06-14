in News, Personal Technology

New PS5 Design Revealed For Autumn 2020

Sony have recently released the design of the all new PS5 as well as some of the top games especially for the new console. The new console is sure to be popular across gamers for its stylish new design and features.

Within the live event earlier in the week, Sony revealed that the PS5 will also be releasing in a digital edition as well as the standard. There’s also a brilliant edition of accessories for the new console, these include a headset, charging station, HD camera and media remote. All of these accessories feature the same stylish design as the new console.

Although, many questions are still left unanswered, from the price to the official release date.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

