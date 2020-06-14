New PS5 Design Revealed For Autumn 2020

Sony have recently released the design of the all new PS5 as well as some of the top games especially for the new console. The new console is sure to be popular across gamers for its stylish new design and features.

Within the live event earlier in the week, Sony revealed that the PS5 will also be releasing in a digital edition as well as the standard. There’s also a brilliant edition of accessories for the new console, these include a headset, charging station, HD camera and media remote. All of these accessories feature the same stylish design as the new console.

Although, many questions are still left unanswered, from the price to the official release date.