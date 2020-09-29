in News, Personal Technology

New Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

The all new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold would have been something we would only expect to see as a futuristic model, however it is now officially available to order at Lenovo for those of you who love hi-tech products.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world’s 1st foldable PC, which is already proving to be very popular. The new foldable design allows you to use and carry a laptop in ways never before possible.

You’re able to enjoy either a large sizes display or a split-screen experience. Plus there’s also a range of great accessories to create the ultimate experience, from touch screen to a pen or even a keyboard. The PC is Powered by both Windows 10 and Intel® Core™ processors with Intel Hybrid Technology, alongside an OLED screen which is fantastic.

Of course this new piece of technology does come with what many may call a steep price. You’ll be able to pick up the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold for £2,429.99 *Online at Lenovo.

