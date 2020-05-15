New J2O Glittery Summer Edition Drinks At Asda

J2O Have just launched these glittery summer shine edition drinks! Not only is their design fantastic and mesmerising but the Pear and Guava flavour is extremely refreshing and sure to be popular this summer.

We spotted the delicious fruit blend drink available at Asda and we can imagine it will be available at many other supermarkets soon. The drink has also shown to be extremely popular across social media. We spotted the drink receive huge amounts of interest on the popular Facebook Page; Dansway Gifts UK. Many comments include ‘sounds amazing’ and ‘we should give these a try’

Be sure to look at for this delicious new J20 flavour at your local stores.