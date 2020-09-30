New Harry Potter Festive Family Pyjamas At Studio

Those of you who are huge fans of Harry Potter are sure to absolutely love the new Harry Potter festive family pyjama range at Studio. The collection contains a set for girls, boys, women and men.

As seen in the images above, the pyjama sets feature a brilliant matching design for the entire family to enjoy and they’re already proving to be extremely popular to be worn for the festive season this year.

To add an additional special touch, the Harry Potter pyjamas for boy and girls can be personalised to create the ultimate addition to their set.

The new family pyjamas have created huge amounts of excitement on the popular Facebook page: Money Saver online, with over 900 comments from Harry Potter fans. The sets can be found to be selling fast *Online at Studio.