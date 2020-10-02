New Harry Potter Chocolate and Treat Range at M&S

Fans of Harry Potter are proving to already be going crazy for the new in Harry Potter chocolate treat range, which has launched at Marks & Spencers.

The most popular item from the fantastic new in collection is the Harry Potter Sorting Hat Hollow Milk Chocolate Shell, which looks absolutely delicious. We can imagine Harry Potter fans of all ages will love treating themselves or a loved one as a gift with this new chocolate hat.













As seen in the above images, there’s also a great variety of other products available within the new Harry Potter collection. From Chocolate frogs inspired by the Harry Potter films, Chocolate wands, a golden snitch chocolate and so much more.

Be sure to head over to your local store to check stock availability, as we can imagine it will sell out fast with already 1.1 thousand comments on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online within an hour. Many comments include the excitement to stock up on these Harry Potter inspired sweet treats for festive gifts.