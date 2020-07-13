NEW Geo-12 Fire Bowl and Log Burner £79 at ASDA

Fire pits and outdoor heaters have proven to be extremely popular in recent months for use throughout the summer. We spotted this New Geo-12 fire bowl and Log Burner which has just arrived at Asda for only £79.

As seen in the image above, the Fire bowl features a great design which is sure to add a stylish touch to your garden for evenings with the family.

Firepits and heaters are continually selling out fast at the moment, so we can imagine that this one will also. Especially due to the excitement it has received across social media. We saw it receive over 450 comments on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver online.

Be sure to head to your local Asda store for stock availability.