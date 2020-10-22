New Festive Bear Family Pyjamas Trending At Matalan

Matching festive family pyjamas are proving to be extremely popular in recent weeks for the entire family to wear on the lead up to Christmas. These new festive bear family pyjamas are currently trending online at Matalan.

We spotted the matching family pyjamas available in sizes for women, men, children and infants as well as the family pet! Giving you the perfect opportunity to all cosy up in matching pyjamas on cold Winter evenings.

The pyjamas have created huge amounts of excitement across social media with over 400 comments on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. With many comments including people heading to their local store to stock up, while stocks last.

The family pyjamas can also be found available *Online at Matalan.