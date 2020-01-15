in News, Trending

New Disney Toy Story Bowls At Asda George

Over recent weeks we have seen these new-in Disney Toy Story bowls become extremely popular and trending across social media pages. The Toy Story bowls have a fantastic design with all of the most favourite characters from the popular film.

On the popular Facebook page; Money Saver online. The Toy Story bowls received hundreds of comments of interest as they come back in stock for short periods of time. The bowls come within a set of 4 and we can imagine that they’ll come back in stock again soon.

Although the Disney Toy Story bowls are currently out of stock, you are able to view the full Disney collection online at Asda George.

