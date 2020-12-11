in News, Trending

New Disney Pet Range At Lidl Creating Huge Excitement

Those of you who are fans of Disney are sure to enjoy the new pet range which has just launched at Lidl stores and is already creating huge amounts of excitement for pet owners.

We spotted a great collection of different products available in the New Disney pet range at our local Lidl store. These included both a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse designed lead, a dog bed and a Minnie Mouse cat bed.

The collection has created huge excitement on the popular Facebook Page; Disney Lovers UK, with over 400 comments of interest.

Be sure to check your local Lidl store for stock availability of this great collection.

