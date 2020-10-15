NEW Costa Christmas Menu For 2020

Many of you may be waiting for Costa’s new Christmas menu release for 2020 to see what delicious drinks and treats they will be launching for the festive season of 2020.

The Costa Christmas menu proves to be extremely popular every year for entire families, with delicious tasting coffees, hot chocolates, savoury snacks and sweet treats.









The costa festive range will be including an After Eight muffin, Terrys Chocolate Orange Muffin and a Vegan Biscoff Cheesecake.

The range has proven to be hugely popular across the Facebook Page; Money Saver Online, with over 1,000 comments of excitement as people countdown to the release.

The Costa Christmas menu will be releasing on the 3rd November.