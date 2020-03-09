in Trending

New Bumblebee Collection At Asda Popular For Spring

The New Bumblebee collection at Asda has revealed to be very popular for the spring months across popular social media pages. We spotted a brilliant variety of products that are sure to brighten up your home.

The Bumblebee collection has created large amounts of excitement on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online with over one thousand comments of interest. The comments include ‘I need them all’ and ‘I absolutely love the duvet set’ We can imagine that the collection will sell out fast online at Asda George, so be sure to check your local store for stock availability in-store.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

