in News, Trending

M&M’s And Snickers Peanut Butter New At B&M July 2020

Those of you who love anything peanut butter flavour are sure to enjoy the news of new M&M’s and Snickers Peanut Butter spreads releasing in B&M stores from the 17th July 2020.

Both flavours sound absolutely delicious and have created huge amounts of excitement for Peanut butter fans. We can imagine that the new flavours will definitely add some excitement to your sandwiches, toast or snacks. The M&M’s flavour features crunchy pieces of M&M’s and the Snickers edition also features some crunchy pieces.

Be sure to check your local B&M store for stock availability from the 17th July 2020.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

Loading…

Cadbury Launch New Limited Edition Bars