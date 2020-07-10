M&M’s And Snickers Peanut Butter New At B&M July 2020

Those of you who love anything peanut butter flavour are sure to enjoy the news of new M&M’s and Snickers Peanut Butter spreads releasing in B&M stores from the 17th July 2020.

Both flavours sound absolutely delicious and have created huge amounts of excitement for Peanut butter fans. We can imagine that the new flavours will definitely add some excitement to your sandwiches, toast or snacks. The M&M’s flavour features crunchy pieces of M&M’s and the Snickers edition also features some crunchy pieces.

Be sure to check your local B&M store for stock availability from the 17th July 2020.