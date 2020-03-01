Mini-Me Peppa Pig Pyjamas Spotted at ASDA George

These new-in Peppa Pig Mini-Me pyjamas have shown huge excitement across popular social pages. The Peppa Pig pyjamas are perfect for three generations in the family to wear, with a set for your little one, mummy and granny!







The Peppa Pig Pyjamas are available from children’s size 9 months to 5 years and women’s size small to xtra large. The adorable sets are perfect for Mother’s Day and have shown huge amounts of excitement on the popular Facebook Page; Baby Deals UK. The pyjamas have received over 600 comments of excitement as people tag in their friends to get the must have from their local store.

The Peppa Pig mini me pyjamas can be found available both online at Matalan and at selected stores.