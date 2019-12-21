in News, Trending

NEW Loaded Yorkshires £2.99 At ALDI

These New Loaded Yorkshires are sure to be a hit this Christmas with the whole family! We have already seen huge amounts of excitement across social pages for the festive treat that is available in-store at ALDI.

The loaded Yorkshires feature Yorkshire puddings loaded with stuffing and a pig in blanket. They have received over one thousand comments of excitement on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. Many people explain to be heading to their local store to get theirs.

Be sure to check your local ALDI store for stock availability.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

