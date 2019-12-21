NEW Loaded Yorkshires £2.99 At ALDI

These New Loaded Yorkshires are sure to be a hit this Christmas with the whole family! We have already seen huge amounts of excitement across social pages for the festive treat that is available in-store at ALDI.

The loaded Yorkshires feature Yorkshire puddings loaded with stuffing and a pig in blanket. They have received over one thousand comments of excitement on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. Many people explain to be heading to their local store to get theirs.

Be sure to check your local ALDI store for stock availability.