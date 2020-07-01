New Limited Edition Heinz Creamz Ice Cream

If you haven’t already heard, Heinz are releasing a new limited edition range of Heinz Creamz Ice Cream. If sure to either be really loved or disliked for the unique flavours.

The Limited Edition ice creams will include the most loved Heinz sauce flavours of Barbecue, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Salad Cream and Saucy Sauce. If you’re a fan of these flavours, you may want to try these interesting ice creams.

We’re not to sure as to how long the limited edition ice creams will be available for, so if you’re wanting to try the new flavours, you’ll want to head online at Heinz.