New Kinder Mini Chocolates + Sloth Plush Toy Coming This Christmas

Get prepared for Christmas with this brilliant new Kinder mini chocolates and sloth plush toy set, which will be releasing in the next couple of months for Christmas.

As seen in the image above, the set features 13 delicious chocolates to choose from, as well as the adorable medium size sloth plush toy. The set has proven to be extremely popular across social media, in particular the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. The Kinder mini chocolate set has received over 340 comments of interest, as people look forward to stocking up for little ones at Christmas time.

Be sure to check your local store for stock availability nearer Christmas.