JBL Solar-Powered Headphones Provide ‘Unlimited Listening’

Wireless Headphones have proved to be extremely popular in recent years. Although you often seem to be charging them consistently, JBL explain to have a great alternative of solar powered headphones which are said to provide ‘unlimited listening’.

JBL reveal that the headphones can charge through solar power even from indirect and in-door light as well as the sun. JBL have said to estimate that an hour and a half of outdoor time is enough for roughly 68 hours of listening time. There is also a back up of charging via a USB, this will provide two hours of listening time within 15 minutes of charging.

For more information regarding the JBL Solar-Powered headphones, head over to Engadget.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

