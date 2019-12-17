JBL Solar-Powered Headphones Provide ‘Unlimited Listening’

Wireless Headphones have proved to be extremely popular in recent years. Although you often seem to be charging them consistently, JBL explain to have a great alternative of solar powered headphones which are said to provide ‘unlimited listening’.

JBL reveal that the headphones can charge through solar power even from indirect and in-door light as well as the sun. JBL have said to estimate that an hour and a half of outdoor time is enough for roughly 68 hours of listening time. There is also a back up of charging via a USB, this will provide two hours of listening time within 15 minutes of charging.

For more information regarding the JBL Solar-Powered headphones, head over to Engadget.