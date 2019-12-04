in Trending

Jaffa Cake Throw Back

These McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Nibbles were one of the most popular snacks released in early 2019. They’re extremely delicious and loved by all the family. We can imagine that they’ll be popular once again over the festive season.

As seen in the image above, the Jaffa Cakes Nibbles come in a bag perfect for sharing. In the past they received huge amounts of interest across Social Platforms including the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. On this page the Jaffa Cake Nibbles received Over 10 thousand comments of excitement.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

Loading…

Festive Pet Leg Warmers From B&M Go Viral

Caramelised Red Onion & French Camembert Doughball Wreath At LIDL