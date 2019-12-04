Jaffa Cake Throw Back

These McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Nibbles were one of the most popular snacks released in early 2019. They’re extremely delicious and loved by all the family. We can imagine that they’ll be popular once again over the festive season.

As seen in the image above, the Jaffa Cakes Nibbles come in a bag perfect for sharing. In the past they received huge amounts of interest across Social Platforms including the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. On this page the Jaffa Cake Nibbles received Over 10 thousand comments of excitement.