Intex Easy Set Up 10 Foot Pool From Amazon Creates Huge Excitement

This Intex Easy Set Up 10 foot pool from Amazon has created huge amount of excitement across social media. The pool has proven to be extremely popular with the current warm summer weather.

As seen in the image above, the pool has been REDUCED from £69.99 to Just £37.07 which is a fantastic discount. The pool is sure to bring hours of enjoyment for the whole household to cool down from the hot weather.

The pool has created huge excitement across social media, especially the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. It received over 200 comments, these include ‘this one’ and ‘please can we get this dad’

The Intex Easy Set Up 10 foot pool can be found available online at Amazon.

