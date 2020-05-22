in News, Trending

IKEA Store Opening Locations & Dates In UK

IKEA has just announced that they will begin re-opening some of their stores across the UK from the 1st of June 2020. Although this will include new safety measures and reduced opening times for the selected stores which are opening.

There are 22 IKEA stores in the UK and 3 collection points. Only 19 of those will be opening from the 1st of June 2020 and the stores include the following:

  • Belfast
  • Birmingham
  • Bristol
  • Croydon
  • Gateshead
  • Exeter
  • Greenwich
  • Lakeside
  • Leeds
  • Manchester
  • Milton Keynes
  • Norwich Order & Collection Point
  • Nottingham
  • Reading
  • Sheffield
  • Southampton
  • Tottenham
  • Warrington
  • Wembley

As seen in the image above, there’s a few new safety restrictions in place. These include; Social distance shopping with a 2 meter distance and queuing system outside to manage entry. Hand sanitisers stationed throughout the store, protective screens at checkouts and the recommendation of bringing your own bags. Plus the stores will only be accepting cashless payments for the foreseeable future.

For more information regarding the opening of IKEA stores in the UK, see the IKEA Website.

