Home Bargains launch range of Wednesday Addams plush dolls

While in-store at Home Bargains, the range of Wednesday Addams plush dolls were spotted new-in, as seen in the photo below that was taken in the Margate store. The UK discount retailer has a huge collection of soft toys, which are perfect for Christmas gifts, also fans of The Addams Family.

Wednesday Addams Dolls spotted in Home Bargains

The dolls are part of the merchandise for Wednesday, which follow the adventures of the young goth girl at Nevermore Academy. As you can see above, they are priced at £8.99 each and show Wednesday in her Nevermore school uniform. The dolls look soft and are the perfect addition to any Wednesday collection, suitable for younger and older fans of all ages who want to cuddle up to, or to put on display.

They’ve reached thousands of people on popular social media channels like Money Saver by Dansway on Facebook, which received hundreds of comments with fans tagging their friends and family that have someone who’d love for Christmas. Although, others said the doll looked nothing like Wednesday in their opinion. Overall, it seems the Wednesday dolls may sellout due to the huge interest seen on social media alone this week.

Home Bargains is known for offering popular toys and other gifts, also at lower prices than most other retailers. The Wednesday Addams plush dolls are no exception. The wider range of toys and games available at Home Bargains, include dolls and playsets from some of the most popular brands this festive season, from Barbie to Cocomelon, L.O.L. Surprise and more! Stock may vary by location.