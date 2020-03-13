NEW Harry Potter Wand Pens Spotted At Primark

There’s some new Harry Potter Wand style pens at Primark which have created huge amounts of excitement and become very popular for fans of the film series both young and older. There is a huge variety of styles to choose from in-store.

We have seen the wand style pens create huge amounts of excitement on popular social media pages. On the Facebook page; Money Saver Online, the pens received over 320 comments which include many people explaining to be heading to their local Primark store to check stock availability and tagging in their friends.