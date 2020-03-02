in Trending

Half Price Easter Eggs At Tesco

The time has come again when Tesco launch their HUGE Half Price Easter Egg Offer! The most loved offer has created huge amounts of excitement across popular social pages as many people explain to be heading online or to their local store to get theirs!

As seen in the images above there is a HUGE variety of Easter eggs to choose from. The offer has created over 350 comments of interest on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. The Easter egg offer gives you the perfect opportunity to stock up for all the family and even yourself.

A variety of popular Easter eggs can be found included on offer online at Tesco as well as in your local store, so be sure to check out stock availability.

