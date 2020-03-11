Chocolate Fanatics Go Crazy For Half Price Easter Eggs At Tesco

Chocolate fanatics seem to have gone crazy for the new Half Price Easter Eggs offer at Tesco. The offer includes all of the large Easter eggs that are usually £4 for Just £2! There’s over 30 most loved Easter egg flavours to choose from to treat yourself or a loved one.

We have seen chocolate fanatics go crazy for this brilliant offer on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. The Easter eggs have received over 600 comments ranging from ‘we better stock up’ to ‘we need a trip to Tesco’ The Offer can be seen both in-store and online at Tesco.