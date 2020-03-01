in News, Personal Technology

Google Hints at plans for OS Health Tracking

With Google purchasing Fitbit in the last year, we have seen recent hints that there are plans for OS Heath Tracking. It seems on previous models there has been a lack in heath features that we see across different watches.

In a recent survey Google has asked users for feedback on some typical features we have seen on rival watches such as irregular heart beat alerts and workout reminders, plus features such as sleep tracking have also been mentioned. We had also seen a reference to potential pairing of medical devices and gym equipment.

For more information regarding Google Watches, head over to Engadget.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

Loading…

Mini-Me Peppa Pig Pyjamas Spotted at ASDA George