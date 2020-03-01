Google Hints at plans for OS Health Tracking

With Google purchasing Fitbit in the last year, we have seen recent hints that there are plans for OS Heath Tracking. It seems on previous models there has been a lack in heath features that we see across different watches.

In a recent survey Google has asked users for feedback on some typical features we have seen on rival watches such as irregular heart beat alerts and workout reminders, plus features such as sleep tracking have also been mentioned. We had also seen a reference to potential pairing of medical devices and gym equipment.

