Gingerbread GIN Cream Liqueur £9.99 At ALDI

Get in the festive spirit with this new Gingerbread Gin Cream Liqueur from ALDI. The Gin Cream Liqueur is available for Just £9.99 which is a great price. We have already seen the new Gin flavour Liqueur reveal to be extremely popular with Gin fanatics.

The Gingerbread Gin Cream Liqueur has created huge amount of excitement on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. With Over 500 comments of interest, many people reveal to be heading to get a bottle for festive celebrations.

Be sure to head over to your local ALDI store to check stock availability of the Gingerbread Gin cream liqueur.

Please remember to Drink Aware.

