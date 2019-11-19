New Gin Advent Calendar Spotted At Sainsbury’s

Gin fanatics seem to have gone crazy for the new gin advent calendar that has launched at Sainsbury’s. The Advent calendar is the perfect way to count down to Christmas day as you get 24 different bottles of gin to enjoy throughout the festive season.

We have seen the advent calendar receive huge amounts on interest on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. The product received just under two thousand comments of excitement as people reveal to be hinting for Christmas to their loved ones as well as heading to their local store to treat themselves.

We spotted The Gin Advent Calendar available at our local Sainsbury’s store in Thanet, so be sure to check your local store for stock availability.