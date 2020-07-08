in News, Personal Technology

Garmin Updates Watches With Solar Charging

Garmin have updated some of their watches to feature solar charging. This is a fantastic step for Garmin, creating the ultimate solar charged multi-sport smart watches. The watches will be capable of maintaining charge for months without ever plugging in due to powering from the sun.

Plus the watches even feature a new power manager feature which allows you to adjust settings to extend the life of your solar powered smart watch even more.

All of the different solar watches can be found available online at Garmin.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

Loading…

