Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ New To ALDI

Our Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg Barbecue just turned up today, which is New In to ALDI last week in the garden section. If you’re in need of a new BBQ, this design is great and can be found online at ALDI.

Already we can see that the quality of the ALDI barbecue is so much better than we expected with its solid ceramic design, it’s sure to be admired by all friends and family.

When turning up from delivery, the barbecue was packaged well, however it is extremely heavy to lift, so we would recommend help from another person.





The Wooden sides are great for placing food serving plates and utensils while cooking up a barbecue. Find more images below. Once available, you’ll be able to find it available *Online at ALDI.





