Free Sports & Performing Arts Classes Online For Kids

We have seen many professionals and performing arts companies release online sports and performing arts classes for kids. We spotted three different classes from Oti Mabuse, Joe Wicks and the PQA Virual academy that are sure to keep children occupied while at home.

As spotted in the image above, Oti Mabuse is providing live dance classes for not only kids but also adults on YouTube! As many people know Joe Wicks is leading live PE workouts for kids on his YouTube channel and the PQA Virtual Academy provides a variety of fun and interactive videos for you little one to join in with.

The news of these FREE resources for kids has revealed huge excitement across social media, specifically the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. Comments include ‘these are great for the girls’ and ‘Joe Wicks workouts are great for adults too’