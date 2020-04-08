in News, Trending

Fizz Cocktail Slush Bar Machine From Very Is A Summer Must Have

This Fizz Cocktail slush bar machine from Very is a summer must have and has created huge amounts of excitement! It’s fantastic for adults to create a variety of refreshing drinks to enjoy throughout the summer months.

You’re sure to be able to create some delicious slush cocktails with the machine. It has created huge amounts of excitement with over 190 comments on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. Many comments include; ‘we need this in our lives’ and ‘how fab is this’

The Slush Machine is currently available online at Very for a Reduced Price.

