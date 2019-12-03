in Trending

Festive Pet Leg Warmers From B&M Go Viral

Pet owners seem to have gone crazy for these festive pet leg warmers that are available new-in at B&M. There are three different styles of leg warmers for your furry friend to wear throughout the cold Winter season. They all seem to be extremely popular.

We have seen huge amounts of excitement for the festive pet leg warmers on the popular Facebook Page Money Saver Online. They have received Over 2,000 comments as people reveal to be heading to their local store to get a set for their furry friend.

Be sure to head over to your local B&M store to check stock availability.

