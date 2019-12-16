Women’s Disney Stitch Pyjamas From Primark Go Viral

If you’re a Disney fan then you’re sure to absolutely love these women’s Disney stitch Pyjamas from primark. The pyjamas are new in at Primark and have already shown to be extremely popular as they went viral on social pages.

We took a closer look at the women’s stitch pyjamas at our local Primark store in Thanet. We even spotted some matching fluffy socks to complete your cosy look. The pyjamas have received over 1.2 thousand comments on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. Many people reveal to be heading to their local store to get themselves a set, or treat a loved one.

Be sure to check your local Primark store for stock availability.