Disney Plus App Release Time In UK

If you’re a lover of films and tv shows then there are going to be plenty of binge-worthy titles available through Disney Plus. Disney fans will be ecstatic to know that the streaming service launches tomorrow (24th March 2020) and we can imagine that it will be loved by many families.

The Disney Plus Streaming service is sure to keep the whole family entertained with fantastic movies and programmes. The streaming service will be available for a charge of £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Once Disney Plus has launched on the 24th March 2020, you’ll be able to download the app on a variety of different devices. These devices will include the majority of Apple and Android products as well as Smart TV’s and TV sticks such as Amazon Fire.

Head over to the Disney Plus website for more details.

