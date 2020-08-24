Disney + Offers Early Access To New Mulan Film Via In-App Purchases

Those of you who are signed up with Disney + are in luck, as you’ll be able to watch the new Mulan Disney film through your subscription with an additional charge of $29.99 for the purchase.

Plus, from the 4th of September you’ll be able to sign up for premier access to the new film via the Disney website. This will then allow you to watch the film ahead of other Disney + subscribers for a cost of $29.99.

Although this seems quite expensive in some cases, this will offer exclusive early access, which you wouldn’t have access to unless you are a subscriber of Disney +. Plus you’ll have access to the new film on all your devices for as long as you continue to subscribe to Disney +.

For more information regarding the new film and how to get this exclusive access, see 9to5Mac.