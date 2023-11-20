Disney Drop Giant Stitch Soft Toys for Black Friday

Shop Disney has dropped the Giant Stitch, Mickey and Minnie soft toys within their Black Friday event, which is just in time for those much needed Christmas gifts.

You can see the size of the jumbo Stitch toy in the photo below, which shows just how big it is. This is every child’s dream. Also some adults who love Disney would be happy to find this huge soft toy under the tree this Christmas.

When people on social media saw the jumbo Stitch toy in person, spotted on the popular Facebook page Money Saver by Dansway with over 700,000 followers, some were getting confused with the smaller large soft toy at the Disney Store. This is a GIANT version, as seen in the photo above and it’s clearly much bigger.

From 20th November, 2023, a new offer went live online at shopDisney and it gave a reduction with 36% off these big soft toys. There’s three in total, which also include Mickey and Minnie.

Other toys within the Black Friday event include huge LEGO sets, which have also seen a price drop from today. These have dropped by 20% and include LEGO Disney Castle Collectible Set for Adults, LEGO Ideas Home Alone Set 21330, LEGO Ideas Home Alone Set 21330, LEGO Mini Disney The Haunted Mansion 40521 and another 16 big sets within the offer.

It’s a good time to get Disney and LEGO related gifts, as you’ll find some of the lowest prices this week.