New Disney 12 Piece Dinner Set From Asda Goes Viral

Asda George have just launched a new Disney Mickey Mouse 12 piece dinner set that has already gone viral. The dinner set has proven to be extremely popular across social channels and stock is selling out fast online at Asda George.

We have seen huge amounts of excitement for the new Disney Mickey Mouse 12 piece dinner set on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. The dinner plate received over 10,000 comments of interest with many people illustrating ‘OMG I need this’ and ‘Trip to Asda Needed!!’

Although the Dinner set is not available online, we can imagine it will be soon. For now you can pick the set up in-store, so be sure to check your local store for stock availability.