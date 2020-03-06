Disney Bedding At Aldi Causes Huge Excitement

The New Disney single bedding sets at Aldi have caused huge amounts of excitement for shoppers this week! The bedding sets are perfect for your little Disney fans room and there is a variety of designs available.







As seen in the images above; styles include Toy Story, Disney Princess and Winnie the Pooh. The bedding sets have created huge amounts of excitement on the popular Facebook page; Baby Deals UK. The bedding received over 120 comments of excitement for most loved Disney Character bedding for £8.99 per single set.

Be sure to check your local Aldi store for stock availability.