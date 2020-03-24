David Walliams World’s Worst Children stories

Everyday at 11am you can listen to one of David Williams World’s Worst Children stories for FREE on The World Of David Williams website. Each story is around 20 minutes long and is sure to provide plenty of fun and excitement for little ones.

The daily stories will give your little one the opportunity to sit down relax and enjoy the world of humour and adventure through most loved David Walliams stories. The news of these stories has created huge amounts of excitement across social media, especially the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online with over 160 comments.

Be sure to head over to The World Of David Walliams website to view the daily stories.