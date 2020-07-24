in Trending

Converse Chuck Taylor Slip On’s Closer Look

Converse is currently running a fantastic up to 50% OFF sale which is proving to be even more popular now you can get an additional 20% OFF when using the code: EXTRA20. One of the most popular styles for women, has revealed to be the Chuck Taylor Slip On shoes.

As seen in the image above, we managed to get a closer look at the women’s trainers, which are available in both a pink and yellow design. As mentioned previously, this style has proven to be one of the most popular, perhaps due to the shoes being a new addition to the sale.

We think that the Converse are ideal for the summer due to their lightweight and low back design. They was available for £45, then £34.99 and now Just £27.99 when using the code: EXTRA20. While stocks last online at Converse.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

