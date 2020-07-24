Converse Chuck Taylor Slip On’s Closer Look

Converse is currently running a fantastic up to 50% OFF sale which is proving to be even more popular now you can get an additional 20% OFF when using the code: EXTRA20. One of the most popular styles for women, has revealed to be the Chuck Taylor Slip On shoes.

As seen in the image above, we managed to get a closer look at the women’s trainers, which are available in both a pink and yellow design. As mentioned previously, this style has proven to be one of the most popular, perhaps due to the shoes being a new addition to the sale.

We think that the Converse are ideal for the summer due to their lightweight and low back design. They was available for £45, then £34.99 and now Just £27.99 when using the code: EXTRA20. While stocks last online at Converse.