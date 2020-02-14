Candy Floss Flavour Grapes Back At Tesco

If you’re a fan of Candy Floss and Grapes then you’re sure to enjoy these delicious Candy Floss flavour grapes that are back in stock at Tesco! They’ve caused huge amounts of excitement across popular social media pages.

The Candy Floss flavoured grapes have received over 300 comments of excitement on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online. Many comments reveal ‘my favourite, loved these’ and ‘my favourite’ Be sure to head over to your local Tesco store to check stock availability.