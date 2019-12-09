in Trending

Caramelised Red Onion & French Camembert Doughball Wreath At LIDL

LIDL have just launched a Deluxe Caramelised Red Onion and French Camembert Doughball Wreath just in time for Christmas. The Wreath has already shown huge amounts of interest from food fanatics on popular social pages.

The Caramelised Red Onion and French Camembert Doughball Wreath has revealed over 4.5 thousand comments of interest on the popular Facebook Page; Money Saver Online. With many people expressing their excitement to enjoy the wreath over Christmas.

The Camembert provides the perfect dip for the delicious doughball. We can imagine that the whole family will enjoy diving into this delicious festive treat. Head over to your local LIDL store to check stock availability.

