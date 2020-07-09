Cadbury Launch New Limited Edition Bars

Cadbury have just launched another 3 new limited edition bars which sound amazing! The bars are proving to be extremely popular with their new flavours for your taste buds to enjoy.

As seen in the above image, the three flavours include; Coconutty which features a coconut crumble with white chip pearls. Crunchy Honeycomb, which features golden crunchy pieces with caramelised fudge and hazelnuts and Out of the blueberry, which features blueberry flavoured nuggets and white pearls.

Be sure to head over to your local Tesco store to try the delicious bars while stocks last for a limited time.