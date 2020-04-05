in News, Trending

Boots Launch New Essential Bundles

Boots have just launched a collection of new essential bundles. There’s a variety available, these include a heath care bundle, toiletries bundle and even a baby essentials bundle, perfect for all the family.

The essential bundles have been selling extremely fast and causing huge amounts of excitement across social media. We spotted the bundles receive over 160 comments on the popular Facebook page; Baby Deals UK. Many comments include ‘great idea’ and ‘the baby bundle would be really good right now’

You’ll be able to find the bundles available online at Boots while stocks last.

