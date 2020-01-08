in News, Trending

New Black Jak Gin From Studio Creates Huge Excitement

If you’re a fan of the traditional retro Black Jak sweets and gin, you’re sure to absolutely love this new gin liqueur from Studio. The gin has created great amounts of excitement across social channels with hundreds of comments of interest.

The black Jak Gin received over 290 comments on the popular Facebook page; Money Saver online. Many comments revealed excitement to try the new flavour, from ‘We need to try this’ to ‘my favourite sweet.

The Black Jak sweet can be found available online at Studio.

Please Remember to DrinkAware.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

