Baby & Toddler Tigger Hooded Sleep-suit Trending At Tesco

Those of you with little ones will know that Tesco have a fantastic collection of infant clothing and they have just launched some great new pieces you won’t want to miss. Including this super cute baby & toddler Tigger Hooded sleep-suit, which is currently trending at Tesco.

The Tigger sleep-suit features a wonderful super soft fluffy design, which is sure to keep your little Disney fan warm and cosy throughout the cold Autumn and Winter months.

The Disney sleep-suit has created huge amounts of excitement on the popular Facebook page: Baby Deals UK, with over 300 comments of excitement as parents head to their local Tesco store to check stock availability.

The adorable Tigger sleep-suit is currently only available in-store, so be sure to check your local store for stock. However, there is also a great collection of children’s clothing available *Online at Tesco.

