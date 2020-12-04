ASDA Foot Long Giant Eclair back At ASDA This Month

Many stores are beginning to release their festive treats to be enjoyed over Christmas and many of you may remember the popular Foot Long Giant Eclair, which will be back available at Asda this month.

The Giant Eclair features a delicious chocolate and caramel flavour that you won’t want to miss. Plus if you’re willing to share the delicious dessert, it’s said to feed up to ten people.

News of the foot long eclair coming back has created huge amounts of excitement across the popular Facebook page; Money Saver Online, where we saw over 31,000 comments of excitement for the delicious dessert.

You’ll be able to see the giant eclair begin to arrive at Asda stores from the 18th December, however we can imagine that the demand will be high for a Christmas Day Dessert, so you’ll want to hurry for the limited time it is available.