This app is no longer shared with you, users offload apps to fix iPhone bug

You may wish to open your Facebook app on an iPhone, or another iOS device, and be met with an error message stating “This app is no longer shared with you”. We’re hearing this problem has not just taken the Facebook app down, but also others including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and more.

We experienced the issue ourselves when trying to open Facebook, which quickly crashed with the error, as seen below.

How to fix this app is no longer shared with you – You can either delete the app and reinstall, or offload the app to keep all data.

How to offload apps on iPhone – To offload your app on iPhone, go to Settings then General and iPhone Storage, then finally scroll down to the app that’s crashing (in our case Facebook) and tap on the app name then select Offload App.

Reports on social media seem to show thousands of users getting this issue, but it’s not clear why as it’s happening on different iOS update versions.