Amazon Echo Show Reduced In Early Prime Day Deals

Amazon have just released a great variety of early deals ahead of Prime Day on the 13th October 2020, including the new popular Echo Show 5. It was £79.99 and now reduced to the lowest price we have seen yet of £39.99.

The Echo Show 5 has a number of great features, from a compact 5.5 smart display with Alexa to voice and video call with friends and family through compatible Echo devices or the Alexa App. Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates and cook with step-by-step recipes.

Plus entertain yourself and listen to music, radio stations and auto books, as well as watching your favourite films and TV programmes.

The Show 5 also allows you to keep organised, by managing your calendar, creating to do lists, keep an eye on the weather, traffic updates and even cook with experienced step by step recipes.

You’ll want to hurry and snap up this deal, as we can imagine that it will sell out extremely fast *Online at Amazon.