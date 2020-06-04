in News, Trending

ALDI Baby Event date revealed for August 2020

We know parents of baby and toddlers love a good baby event, especially when it’s one from the ALDI supermarket, as their baby event has some of the lowest prices on everything from toys to nappies, feeding, travel and more.

The date has confused some with a few newspaper reports pointing to July, although the official ALDI website clearly states the baby event date to be Sunday 9th August 2020 online and Thursday, 13th August in-store.

Once the baby sale starts, we’ll update our readers with the full lineup of items included. For now, you have plenty of time to plan ahead for the said date.

Written by Jordan Milham

After playing football for his local town after leaving school, Jordan left those dreams behind and went on to find enjoyment in writing about the latest products, cars and getting hands-on with new tech. He now loves a good news story and spotting what's new from well known brands.

Contact Jordan Milham: jordan@product-reviews.net

Comments

Loading…

Meet The Shop Disney Rainbow Collection